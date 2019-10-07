Loading articles...

Afghan official says bomb kills at least 10 in eastern city

KABUL — An afghan official says a bomb blast in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least 10 people, including a child.

Ataullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, said 27 other people were wounded in the attack targeting a minibus carrying new army recruits in Jalalabad city.

The bomb was placed in a rickshaw and detonated when the army bus arrived.

No one claimed the attack, but both Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
Danforth from Castlefrank to Broadview is closed for the Climate Change protest. Heavy delays in the area.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 6 minutes ago
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more