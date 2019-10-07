Loading articles...

Adobe cuts off Venezuela clients, citing US sanctions

CARACAS, Venezuela — The software company Adobe says it is cutting off its accounts in Venezuela, the latest repercussions of U.S. financial sanctions targeting President Nicolás Maduro.

The California-based firm on Monday cited sweeping measures by the administration of President Donald Trump announced Aug. 5 banning companies and individuals from doing business with Maduro’s socialist government.

Adobe is best known for its graphics and multimedia software including Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop and Adobe Flash that enable online websites.

Its cutoff follows a move by Major League Baseball to ban its players from the Venezuelan Winter League because of the sanctions.

U.S. officials back Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s bid to unseat the socialist government, saying Maduro’s election last year was a fraud.

Venezuelan officials didn’t immediately comment on the move by Adobe.

The Associated Press

