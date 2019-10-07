Accomplice in killing of North Dakota woman gets 20 years

FARGO, N.D. — A man whose life sentence was overturned in the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb has been re-sentenced to 20 years in prison.

William Hoehn, of Fargo, was sentenced a year ago to life in prison with the possibility of parole for his role in the 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, whose baby survived.

The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in August that a judge mistakenly labeled Hoehn as a dangerous special offender based on previous crimes. It said the judge should not have strayed from the maximum allowable sentence of 21 years.

Hoehn pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and lying to police before he was tried and acquitted in September 2018 on a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

Dave Kolpack, The Associated Press