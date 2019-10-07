Loading articles...

2 victims of 1944 circus fire being exhumed in ID attempt

WINDSOR, Conn. — Authorities are exhuming the bodies of two victims of the 1944 Hartford circus fire in hopes of identifying a Vermont woman who has been missing since then.

The exhumations began Monday morning at the Northwood Cemetery in Windsor, Connecticut. Chief Medical Examiner James Gill says it may be a daylong process.

The fire in the big top of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus on July 6, 1944, killed 168 people and injured 682 others. The cause was never conclusively determined.

Newport, Vermont, resident Grace Fifield was never seen again after attending the circus.

Officials will compare DNA samples from the remains of the two unknown women with a sample from Fifield’s granddaughter.

A state judge approved the exhumations last month.

Dave Collins, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
WEEKEND TRAFFIC CLOSURE!! The Gardiner expressway from the 427 to the DVP will be CLOSED from Friday Oct 11th at mi…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:25 AM
A bit more sunshine in parts of the GTA as of 9:21am (Oct 7) Very pleasant week ahead. More wx details every 10minu…
Latest Weather
Read more