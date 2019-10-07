Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 ex-nursing home workers charged with bilking 98-year-old
SKOKIE, Ill. — Two Chicago nursing home workers have been charged with bilking a 98-year-old woman with dementia out of more than $700,000.
A Cook County state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman said Monday that Tameka Wolfe and Christina Wright were each charged with one felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person.
The charges stem from an investigation into allegations that employees at Symphony Residences of Lincoln Park cashed checks, made ATM withdrawals and transferred money from several of Grace Watanabe’s bank accounts for about a year. Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert took emergency custody of the woman and removed her from the facility last year.
Bond for Wolfe and Wright as set at $20,000 each, with each barred from unsupervised contact with seniors. Neither could be immediately be reached for comment.
Symphony officials on Monday refused to comment on the arrests.
The Associated Press
