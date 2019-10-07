Loading articles...

2 ex-nursing home workers charged with bilking 98-year-old

SKOKIE, Ill. — Two Chicago nursing home workers have been charged with bilking a 98-year-old woman with dementia out of more than $700,000.

A Cook County state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman said Monday that Tameka Wolfe and Christina Wright were each charged with one felony count of financial exploitation of an elderly person.

The charges stem from an investigation into allegations that employees at Symphony Residences of Lincoln Park cashed checks, made ATM withdrawals and transferred money from several of Grace Watanabe’s bank accounts for about a year. Cook County Public Guardian Charles Golbert took emergency custody of the woman and removed her from the facility last year.

Bond for Wolfe and Wright as set at $20,000 each, with each barred from unsupervised contact with seniors. Neither could be immediately be reached for comment.

Symphony officials on Monday refused to comment on the arrests.

The Associated Press

