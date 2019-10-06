Loading articles...

Turkey summons US diplomat over a Twitter 'like'

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has summoned a top U.S. diplomat to protest after U.S. Embassy’s official Twitter account “liked” a tweet that said Turkey should prepare for a political era without the leader of Turkey’s national party, who is reportedly ill.

The Foreign Ministry said the U.S. charge d’affaires was summoned on Sunday despite an embassy statement that said its Twitter account had liked “an unrelated post in error,” and apologized.

Many interpreted the tweet as suggesting that the nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli could soon die. The tweet was posted by a journalist Turkey accuses of belonging to a network led by a cleric who is blamed for a 2016 coup attempt.

The tweet drew ire from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and as well as Bahceli’s party — which are allies.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
This is also open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:32 AM
Wet roads this morning so drive safe everyone!
Latest Weather
Read more