Loading articles...

Thousands protest as bid to block Hong Kong mask ban fails

Anti-government protesters holding umbrellas take part in a march in Hong Kong, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. A group of pro-democracy Hong Kong legislators filed a legal challenge against the government's use of a colonial-era emergency law to criminalize the wearing of masks at rallies to quell anti-government demonstrations, which diminished in intensity but didn't stop. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONG KONG — Shouting “Wearing mask is not a crime,” thousands of protesters are braving the rain to march in central Hong Kong as a court rejected a second legal attempt to block a mask ban at pro-democracy rallies.

The ban took force Saturday, triggering more violence over the last two days. A teen protester was shot Friday night in the thigh after an off-duty police officer fired his pistol in self-defence.

Lawmaker Dennis Kwok says the High Court on Sunday refused to grant an injunction on the mask ban, but it will hear later this month an application by 24 legislators against Hong Long leader Carrie Lam’s use of emergency powers to impose the measure by circumventing the legislature.

Lam said the mask ban was needed to stop the violence.

The Associated Press



Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
The 401 remains closed in both directions between Lake Ridge Rd and Thickson because of bridge construction at Broc…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more