The Latest: Victim in shooting was witness in ex-cop's trial

DALLAS — The Latest on the death of a witness in in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbour (all times local):

3 p.m.

Police in Dallas have identified a man killed in a weekend shooting as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbour.

Police said Sunday 28-year-old Joshua Xavier Brown was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Brown testified in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, who was convicted last week in the September 2018 slaying of Botham Jean. According to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own one floor below and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.

Dallas homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in Brown’s death.

11:14 a.m.

Police in Texas are seeking a motive in the slaying of a witness who testified in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbour.

An attorney for 28-year-old Joshua Brown says he was shot to death Friday night. Lee Merritt says he spoke with Brown’s mother and she’s “devastated.” He says in a statement: “We need answers.”

Dallas police confirmed a fatal shooting Friday night, but have not said who was killed. The Dallas Morning News first reported that the person was Brown.

Brown lived in the same apartment complex as former Officer Amber Guyger. She was convicted of murder this past week in the death of neighbour Botham Jean. Guyger has said she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own and that she thought he was a burglar.

The Associated Press