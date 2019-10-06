Loading articles...

Swedish teen climate activist to visit Dakotas reservations

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, of Sweden, addresses the Climate Action Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

PINE RIDGE, S.D. — A 16-year-old climate activist who garnered international attention when she scolded world leaders at the United Nations is visiting American Indian reservations in the Dakotas to talk about oil pipelines.

Greta Thunberg is appearing at panel discussions on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota at 5 p.m. Sunday and on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota on Tuesday.

The Lakota People’s Law Project says Thunberg is concerned about the proposed path of the Keystone XL pipeline through South Dakota and plans to double oil flowing through the Dakota Access pipeline in North Dakota.

Thunberg travelled to the United States in August on a sailboat to promote her climate change campaign.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED EB 401 at Kennedy collectors, following an earlier crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:35 PM
There's something for everyone today. We have rain, sun and clouds in the forecast for the #GTA Meteorologist…
Latest Weather
Read more