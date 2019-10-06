Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Suspect charged in rash of Toronto storage locker thefts
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 7:30 am EDT
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a rash of thefts from storage lockers located around the city.
Investigators say the robberies occurred between June and October of this year and that many of the stolen items were put up for sale on Kijiji.
They say a search warrant was executed on Saturday and large haul of stolen property was seized at a residence in area of Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road.
They say the estimated value of the loot is about $200,000 and includes everything from sports memorabilia, coins, stamp collections, and video games to tools, jewelry, posters, comic book collections and boxed model cars.
Police say Andrew Cardiazo Esguerra, 28, of Toronto is scheduled to appear in court Sunday on a slew of robbery related charges.