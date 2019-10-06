Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Socialists tipped to continue in power as Portugal votes
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 3:19 am EDT
In this Sept. 23, 2019 file picture, Portuguese Prime Minister and Socialist Party leader Antonio Costa shakes hands with Social Democratic Party leader Rui Rio, left, before an election debate on national radio in Lisbon. The two mainstream parties are expected to garner most votes in upcoming Sunday's General Election ballot, with the center-left Socialist Party showing an opinion poll lead of at least 7 percentage points over the center-right Social Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is holding a general election, with the centre-left Socialist Party widely expected to collect most votes and stay in government for another four years.
The Socialists have overseen a strong economic recovery, with unemployment dropping by around half, to 6%, over its term. They have also started straightening out Portugal’s ill-managed public finances.
The main opposition Social Democrats party is still associated with the deep cutbacks and a three-year recession that ended in 2014, when the centre-right party was in power.
Recent opinion polls have indicated that the Socialists will fall short of a majority in parliament. That means they may have to negotiate alliances with smaller left-of-centre parties, as they did in their last term, to pass legislation.
Sunday’s ballot is open to around 10.8 million eligible voters.