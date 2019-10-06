Socialists tipped to continue in power as Portugal votes

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is holding a general election, with the centre-left Socialist Party widely expected to collect most votes and stay in government for another four years.

The Socialists have overseen a strong economic recovery, with unemployment dropping by around half, to 6%, over its term. They have also started straightening out Portugal’s ill-managed public finances.

The main opposition Social Democrats party is still associated with the deep cutbacks and a three-year recession that ended in 2014, when the centre-right party was in power.

Recent opinion polls have indicated that the Socialists will fall short of a majority in parliament. That means they may have to negotiate alliances with smaller left-of-centre parties, as they did in their last term, to pass legislation.

Sunday’s ballot is open to around 10.8 million eligible voters.

The Associated Press