Police investigate shooting incident in Weston

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating after they received reports of gunfire in the Weston neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

Police said five males in a silver four-door vehicle were seen firing at another vehicle in the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 5:30 p.m.

A male arrived at a local hospital with unspecified injuries a short time later, however, police would not say if this is related to the shooting incident.

Police blocked off Weston Road between King and John Street in Weston for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police are leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers.

