Loading articles...

Saudi Arabia eases restrictions on women taking hotel rooms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s tourism authority has issued new guidelines allowing women to rent hotel rooms without a male guardian’s presence, and foreign men and women to share a room without proof of marriage.

The Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage posted the new requirements on Twitter Sunday.

The easing of stringent regulations governing social interactions in the ultraconservative Muslim kingdom comes after Riyadh launched its first tourist visa scheme, as part of efforts to diversify the country’s oil-reliant economy.

Under the new regulations, women will be allowed to rent hotel rooms with proof of identity — an ID card for Saudi women, residency card for foreign residents or passport for tourists. The same would be required of foreign couples, without the need for them to present a marriage certificate.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 409 at Kipling - two right lanes are blocked for a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @breakingweather: Several areas are being monitored for tropical development in the Atlantic Basin this week:
Latest Weather
Read more