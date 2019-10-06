Loading articles...

Psych eval for suspect in attacks that killed 4 homeless men

NEW YORK — The suspect in the deaths of four homeless men who were bludgeoned with a metal rod as they were sleeping on city streets has undergone a psychiatric evaluation and is awaiting arraignment.

Randy Rodriguez Santos is expected to make his first appearance Sunday in court. The attack early Saturday left the men dead in New York City’s Chinatown and another homeless man with serious injuries.

Police identified one of the victims as an 83-year-old man and haven’t released other information on the victims yet.

Police say Santos is also homeless and he was taken into custody Saturday with the weapon in his hands. He has been arrested at least six other times in the past two years.

It is unclear if he has an attorney.

The Associated Press

