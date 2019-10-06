Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Protesters in Ukraine rally against election in rebel east
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 6:44 am EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to media during his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Zelenskiy scheduled Tuesday’s news conference to announce much-anticipated accords that pave the way for peace talks with Moscow, and bristled when some journalists asked him about Trump instead. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
KYIV, Ukraine — Thousands are rallying in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv against the president’s plan to hold a local election in the country’s rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a major concession to Russia.
Ukraine, Russia and mediators Germany and France on Tuesday signed a tentative agreement with Russia-backed separatists on guidelines for holding a local election in eastern Ukraine, where a five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people.
Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cast the deal as a necessary intermediate step ahead of organizing a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to push for a peaceful settlement.
But participants in Sunday’s rally denounced the move as a capitulation to Russia, which has backed the separatists.