Loading articles...

Protesters in Ukraine rally against election in rebel east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to media during his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Zelenskiy scheduled Tuesday’s news conference to announce much-anticipated accords that pave the way for peace talks with Moscow, and bristled when some journalists asked him about Trump instead. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — Thousands are rallying in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv against the president’s plan to hold a local election in the country’s rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a major concession to Russia.

Ukraine, Russia and mediators Germany and France on Tuesday signed a tentative agreement with Russia-backed separatists on guidelines for holding a local election in eastern Ukraine, where a five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people.

Ukraine’s newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cast the deal as a necessary intermediate step ahead of organizing a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to push for a peaceful settlement.

But participants in Sunday’s rally denounced the move as a capitulation to Russia, which has backed the separatists.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Details on the closure of all collector lanes on the EB 401, east of Yonge
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Wet roads this morning so drive safe everyone!
Latest Weather
Read more