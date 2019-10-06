Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Problematic relatives: A true American political tradition
by Ashraf Khalil, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 10:25 am EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2010, file photo, Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington. Since the early days of the United States, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members. Joe Biden is the latest prominent politician to navigate this tricky terrain. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
WASHINGTON — Since America’s early days, leading politicians have had to contend with awkward problems posed by their family members.
Joe Biden is the latest to navigate such terrain.
President Donald Trump has sought, without evidence, to implicate Biden and son Hunter in the kind of Ukrainian corruption. Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company at the same time his father, then vice-president, was leading the Obama administration’s diplomatic dealings with Ukraine.
Though the timing raised concerns among anti-corruption advocates, there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.
Still, Hunter Biden is now at the centre of presidential politics, complete with reminders of his checkered past. He’s part of a sometimes unfortunate tradition in which the foibles of otherwise obscure people become liabilities for national leaders.