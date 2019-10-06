Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department intends to follow the law as House Democrats seek documents and other information about President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

What the law requires of the Trump administration in terms of meeting Democrats’ demands has been a subject of dispute. In remarks to reporters, Pompeo made clear that the State Department has yet to turn over any documents but intends to follow a proper review.

Pompeo has become a key figure in the Democrats’ investigation. He was on the line during the July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, despite no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Jill Colvin And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press



