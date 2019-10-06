Loading articles...

Pompeo: State Dept. will follow law as Dems seek documents

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Pompeo is in Greece on the last leg of a four-nation European tour that has been overshadowed by the impeachment inquiry in Washington. Pompeo has sought to avoid the drama back home by focusing on matters directly related to his trip. (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department intends to follow the law as House Democrats seek documents and other information about President Donald Trump’s efforts to press Ukraine to investigate a political opponent.

What the law requires of the Trump administration in terms of meeting Democrats’ demands has been a subject of dispute. In remarks to reporters, Pompeo made clear that the State Department has yet to turn over any documents but intends to follow a proper review.

Pompeo has become a key figure in the Democrats’ investigation. He was on the line during the July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, despite no evidence of wrongdoing by the Bidens.

Jill Colvin And Matthew Lee, The Associated Press


