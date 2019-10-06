Loading articles...

Peel police looking for man who threw rocks onto Hwy. 410

Peel Regional Police cruiser at crime scene. CITYNEWS

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for throwing rocks onto Highway 410 on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Franceschini Bridge near Williams Parkway and Bovaird Drive in Brampton to reports of a man throwing large rocks off the bridge around 4 p.m.

One vehicle was hit, causing a collision and extensive damage to the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was last seen walking eastbound along the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 59 minutes ago
This is also open!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:32 AM
Wet roads this morning so drive safe everyone!
Latest Weather
Read more