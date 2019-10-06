Peel police looking for man who threw rocks onto Hwy. 410

Peel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for throwing rocks onto Highway 410 on Saturday.

Officers were called to the Franceschini Bridge near Williams Parkway and Bovaird Drive in Brampton to reports of a man throwing large rocks off the bridge around 4 p.m.

One vehicle was hit, causing a collision and extensive damage to the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing with a hood over his head. He was last seen walking eastbound along the bridge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Peel police or Crime Stoppers.