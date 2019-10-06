Loading articles...

N. Korea threatens to end talks due to 'hostile' US policy

North Korean negotiator Kim Miyong Gil reads statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. North Korea's chief negotiator said Saturday that discussions with the U.S. on Pyongyang's nuclear program have broken down, but Washington said the two sides had "good discussions" that it intends to build on in two weeks. (Kyodo News via AP)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — North Korea says it has no intention of continuing talks with the United States unless it abandons its “hostile policy” against the North.

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry made the comment in a statement Sunday, hours after its chief envoy to talks with the U.S. said nuclear negotiations between the countries in Stockholm on Saturday broke down because the U.S. didn’t discard its “old stance.”

The U.S. said the two sides had “good discussions” in Sweden that it intends to build on in two weeks.

But the North’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the U.S. statement as groundless.

It said North Korea isn’t willing to hold “such sickening negotiations” as those in Stockholm until the U.S. takes “a substantial step to make complete and irreversible withdrawal of the hostile policy toward” North Korea.

