Loading articles...

Missile facility dedicated as Wyoming state historic site

CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A former Peacekeeper missile alert facility has been dedicated as Wyoming’s newest state historical site.

The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports officials dedicated the site, 30 miles (48 kilometres) north of Cheyenne, on Saturday.

F.E. Warren Air Force Base personnel operated the MX intercontinental ballistic missile facility from 1986 to 2005.

Visitors can tour on-site living quarters and take an elevator 60 feet (18 metres) underground to see its guidance systems.

Officials worked with Wyoming State Parks and the State Historic Preservation Office to prepare the public display.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
All lanes RE-OPENED EB 401 at Kennedy collectors, following an earlier crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:35 PM
There's something for everyone today. We have rain, sun and clouds in the forecast for the #GTA Meteorologist…
Latest Weather
Read more