Uncertainty remains as CUPE midnight strike deadline looms
by News Staff
Posted Oct 6, 2019 8:56 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 6, 2019 at 9:02 am EDT
Hamilton-area members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees display signs they may use in a strike should their union and the province not reach a deal by Monday.(FACEBOOK/CUPE HWCDSB)
There’s still a lot of uncertainty for parents Sunday as talks continue between the province and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.
If the union, who represents 55,000 education workers, and the province don’t come to an agreement, a strike will happen at midnight.
Parents will be left scrambling to make arrangements as over
two dozen school boards have said they will shut down classes if the strike action moves forward.
Brampton and Vaughan have both announced full day camps should the strike happen.
Bargaining will continue Sunday with both sides have said they want to see a solution.
Metrolinx has also said there could be some disruptions in the event of school shutdowns.
The transit company says commuters should check ahead for any delays or cancellations especially with GO Transit buses.
Premier Doug Ford, who has yet to comment on the possible strike, is expected to make an appearance today at the Ontario Firefighters Memorial Ceremony at 1 p.m.
