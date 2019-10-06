Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Quebec's Iles-de-la-Madeleine

ILES DE LA MADELEINE, Que. — A man in his 40s has died after police say his vehicle left the road in Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Quebec provincial police say the crash took place around 7 a.m. after the driver lost control of his vehicle coming out of a curve.

They say the driver — a resident of Havre-Aubert, one of the islands in the archipelago — was the only one in the vehicle.

Police say emergency crews used rescue tools to pull the man from the vehicle and performed resuscitation manoeuvres on him before taking him to hospital, where he died.

They say toxicology tests have been requested since alcohol may have been a factor.

The investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Oct. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press