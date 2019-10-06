Loading articles...

GM-UAW talks take turn for worse; settlement not near

John Kirk, right, a 20-year-employee, pickets with co-workers outside the General Motors Fabrication Division, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Parma, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

DETROIT — The top negotiator in contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers says bargaining has hit a big snag.

In an email to union members, UAW Vice-President Terry Dittes (DIT-ez) casts doubt on whether there will be a settlement soon in a contract dispute that has led to a 21-day strike by 49,000 union members.

Dittes’ letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He says GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

He says the company isn’t willing to fairly compensate the workers.

A message was left Sunday seeking comment from GM.

The strike has shut down GM’s U.S. production since Sept. 16 and hampered manufacturing in Mexico and Canada.

The Associated Press

