German regulators question emissions of Mercedes vans

BERLIN — German automaker Daimler is facing questions about the possible illegal manipulation of diesel emission readings, focused on its popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

Bild newspaper reported Sunday that Germany’s KBA vehicle regulatory authority has written the company warning that 260,000 Sprinters, sold up until 2016, may be affected.

Daimler confirmed to the dpa news agency that the KBA has scheduled a hearing to address the issue, which Bild said would likely lead to a recall.

The Stuttgart-based automaker last month was fined 870 million euros ($957 million) by city prosecutors over the certification of diesel cars whose emissions didn’t comply with regulatory requirements.

The Associated Press

