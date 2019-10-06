Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French security chief admits failings before police attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 8:14 am EDT
People walk out the police headquarters in Paris, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters yesterday was radicalized. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
PARIS — France’s interior minister acknowledges there were “malfunctions” that failed to prevent a deadly attack inside Paris police headquarters by a police employee.
Christophe Castaner said Sunday the attacker was a “well-rated” police employee and had “no indication of radicalization” in his internal police file. The attacker was killed after stabbing four people to death.
The Paris prosecutor says the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.
Speaking on TF1 television, Castaner said “clearly there were malfunctions,” without elaborating. He said the attacker had an “altercation” with colleagues earlier about the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, but his colleagues didn’t press for any action against him.
Castaner also dismissed calls for his resignation over the slayings.