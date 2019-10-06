Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Deer crashes through window of Long Island hair salon
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 9:03 pm EDT
LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — A deer crashed through the window of a Long Island hair salon and ran amok before breaking out the front door with a straightening iron in tow.
The buck’s surprise visit Saturday to the Be.you.tiful salon in Lake Ronkonkoma was captured by the salon’s security camera and widely shared on social media.
Salon owner Jenisse Heredia said she was cutting a client’s hair when she heard “this wild crash” and thought it was a car.
Heredia says the buck ran to the break room at the back of the shop, came back out and hit a mirror, then ran out with an iron caught on its antlers.
Police say one client suffered leg and head pain when the buck jumped over her as she sat on a couch. She was treated at a hospital.
The Associated Press
