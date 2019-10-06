CUPE, government reach deal to avert education strike

A potential strike involving 55,000 education support workers in Ontario has been averted following a late night deal between the province and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

The tentative agreement means schools across the province are expected to be open as usual on Monday.

“Parents can rest easy knowing that the Government worked tirelessly to ensure their children remain in the classroom, where they belong,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce, without giving any specific details of the new agreement.

“This is welcome news for families, students, and workers alike, as schools remain opened across our province.”

More than two dozen school boards were prepared to shut down classes in the event of a strike.

Tens of thousands of custodians, clerical workers and early childhood educators had begun a work-to-rule campaign last week in a bid to pressure the provincial government into making concessions in contract negotiations.

CUPE is the first of several unions to reach an agreement with the Ford government since contracts for all of the province’s public school employees expired at the end of August.