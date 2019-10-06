CIBC Run for the Cure to be held Sunday

The CIBC Run for the Cure takes place at 57 locations in Canada on Sunday, including in downtown Toronto at University of Toronto’s St. George Campus.

Participants will be able to walk or run the one-kilometre and five-kilometre routes, and those with mobility aides can reach out to their local event for information on the accessibility of the route.

If you are not able to make it to the event, people can still raise money by walking their dog or doing yoga in their own backyard.

Money raised from the event will go to fund breast cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.

There will also be multiple road closures for the event.

The roads along the route will be closed from 9:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. which goes up University Avenue from Queen Street to Bloor Street in both directions, Bloor Street from University to Beverly Street and down Beverly to College Street.