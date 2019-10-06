Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Balloons fill Albuquerque sky in 2nd day of annual fiesta
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 6, 2019 2:07 pm EDT
A balloonist lifts-off at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, N.M., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hundreds of balloons have filled the sky over Albuquerque in the city’s annual International Balloon Fiesta.
Event officials sent up the green flag just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, giving the all clear for the mass ascension.
Balloons were mostly tethered to the ground Saturday because of fog and that mass ascension was cancelled.
But the weather was ideal Sunday and balloons of all types took off from Balloon Fiesta Park.
The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states.
Organizers expect tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event.
The spectacle has grown over nearly five decades and infuses millions of dollars into the economy each year.
