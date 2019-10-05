Loading articles...

Turkey threatens army operation in northeast Syria imminent

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president is threatening to launch a solo military operation into northeastern Syria, saying the Turkish army is ready to move against U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces “maybe today, maybe tomorrow.”

Speaking Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded an answer from NATO-ally the U.S. on where it stands regarding the Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Turkey views the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, as an extension of a Kurdish insurgency within its own borders, and expects the U.S. to stop supporting them. The group forms the backbone of U.S.-backed Syrian forces against the Islamic State group.

Erdogan said the U.S. had not followed through with promised plans to run joint patrols in the border area, and to establish a so-called safe zone to push the Kurdish fighters away from Turkey’s borders.

The Associated Press

