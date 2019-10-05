Loading articles...

Trainer Richard Mandella wins, loses at Santa Anita

In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Omaha Beach and jockey Mike Smith, Inside, overpower Shancelot, outside, with Emisael Jaramillo, to win the Grade I, $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship horse race Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)

ARCADIA, Calif. — Richard Mandella experienced the highest high and lowest low at Santa Anita on Saturday, with Omaha Beach successfully winning his comeback after a six-month layoff while another of the trainer’s horses died of a suspected heart attack.

Former Kentucky Derby favourite Omaha Beach rallied to beat 1-5 favourite Shancelot by a head in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship.

Hours earlier, Ky. Colonel dropped dead after a jog on the training track, Mandella confirmed to The Associated Press.

It was the 33rd horse death at the track and second in Mandella’s barn since December.

Beth Harris, The Associated Press



