Trainer Richard Mandella wins, loses at Santa Anita
by Beth Harris, The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2019 9:50 pm EDT
In a photo provided by Benoit Photo, Omaha Beach and jockey Mike Smith, Inside, overpower Shancelot, outside, with Emisael Jaramillo, to win the Grade I, $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship horse race Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif. (Benoit Photo via AP)
ARCADIA, Calif. — Richard Mandella experienced the highest high and lowest low at Santa Anita on Saturday, with Omaha Beach successfully winning his comeback after a six-month layoff while another of the trainer’s horses died of a suspected heart attack.
Former Kentucky Derby favourite Omaha Beach rallied to beat 1-5 favourite Shancelot by a head in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship.
Hours earlier, Ky. Colonel dropped dead after a jog on the training track, Mandella confirmed to The Associated Press.
It was the 33rd horse death at the track and second in Mandella’s barn since December.
