Titus: Congress bill on hotel resort fees faces uphill path
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2019 12:11 pm EDT
LAS VEGAS — U.S. Rep. Dina Titus says legislation requiring transparency in hotel room rate advertising faces an uphill path and may not move in the current Congress.
The Democratic congresswoman’s district includes the resort-packed Las Vegas Strip.
Titus tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that representatives from Texas and Nebraska have introduced a bipartisan bill focusing on resort fees, or mandatory daily charges on a guest’s hotel bill to pay for things such as fitness centre access, in-room safes and Wi-Fi — whether they’re used or not.
In Las Vegas, resort fees can range from about $15 to $50 a night at some properties.
Casino industry analyst Carlo Santarelli says the bill calls into question the fairness of resort fees if they aren’t disclosed in advertising about room rates.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com