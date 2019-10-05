Loading articles...

The Latest: PG&E to shut off power in 3 California counties

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on Pacific Gas and Electric shutting off power in parts of three California counties (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric says it has decided to cut power to about 10,300 customers in parts of Northern California because of potential fire danger.

Power will be shut off about 10 p.m. Saturday in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties.

PG&E crews will start patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. The utility says the outages could last longer than 48 hours.

Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people last year and devastated the town of Paradise.

___

9:55 a.m.

Pacific Gas and Electric says it might cut power to about 12,000 customers in parts of Northern California because of potential fire danger.

The utility said it was monitoring weather conditions and may shut off power in parts of Butte, Plumas and Yuba counties starting Saturday night when winds were expected to pick up.

Butte County is where a wildfire blamed on PG&E transmission lines killed 85 people last year and devastated the town of Paradise

PG&E was also monitoring weather conditions in El Dorado, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Tehama and Yolo counties as the forecast calls for gusty winds and hot, dry weather in Northern California inland areas.

The Associated Press

