The Latest: On inquiry, Pompeo says law will be followed

President Donald Trump, and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to at the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump (all times local):

5:55 p.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department intends to “follow the law” in the House impeachment investigation.

The Trump administration and House Democrats often disagree about what the law requires, leaving open the question of how Pompeo may interpret demands for information about President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Greece, Pompeo dismissed questions about Trump’s attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.

The administration has struggled to come up with a unified response to the quickly progressing investigation. Democrats have warned that defying their demands will in itself be considered “evidence of obstruction” and a potentially impeachable offence.

___

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is seething over an impeachment inquiry into his conduct after Democrats subpoenaed the White House about contacts with Ukraine and he signalled his administration would not co-operate.

He’s defending his comments and lashing out at critics, including GOP Sen. Mitt Romney.

Trump is getting support from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who dismisses questions about Trump’s attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden as a “silly gotcha game.”

___

1 a.m.

The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signalling his administration will not co-operate.

The demand for documents Friday capped a tumultuous week that widened the constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress and heightened the political standoff with more witnesses, testimony and documents to come.

Trump acknowledges that Democrats “have the votes” to proceed, but predicts they will “pay a tremendous price at the polls.”

But Democrats are accusing Trump of speeding down “a path of defiance, obstruction and coverup” and warning that defying the House subpoena would in itself be considered “evidence of obstruction” and a potentially an impeachable offence.

The Associated Press




