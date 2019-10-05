Loading articles...

Sen. Bernie Sanders leaves Las Vegas after heart attack

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., baords a plane Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is leaving Las Vegas and returning home to Vermont after being treated for a heart attack.

The 78-year-old boarded a plane Saturday, just one day after he was released from a hospital.

Sanders was at a campaign event Tuesday when he experienced chest discomfort and was taken to a hospital.

Sanders’ campaign released a statement from his doctors that said two stents were inserted to open up a blocked artery in his heart. They say the rest of his arteries were normal.

The doctors said the rest of his stay was “uneventful with good expected progress.”

This marks the second time in two months that health problems forced Sanders to cancel campaign events. In September, he backed out of some appearances in South Carolina because he lost his voice.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Brock Street is blocking the left lane - heavy from the 412.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more