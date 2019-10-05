Loading articles...

Pompeo continues Europe tour dogged by impeachment inquiry

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis right, listnens to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, prior to their meeting at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Pompeo is visiting southeastern European countries to show support for new NATO members in the region (Costas Baltas/Pool via AP2

ATHENS, Greece — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Greece on the last leg of a four-nation European tour that has been overshadowed by the impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Pompeo has sought to avoid the drama back home by focusing on matters directly related to his trip. But he’ll be hard-pressed to continue that strategy as the Ukraine-focused inquiry now embroils the State Department he runs.

While in Montenegro and North Macedonia on Friday, neither Pompeo nor his staff would answer questions about Ukraine or the Trump administration’s push to get the country to open a corruption probe into former Vice-President Joe Biden’s son.

Pompeo was meeting with Greece’s prime minister in Athens on Saturday and will sign an updated defenceco-operation agreement with the Greek foreign minister.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Problems have quickly cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:18 PM
*UPDATED 3:18pm: Frost Advisories expanded for tonight into K-W, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford. A few degrees warmer…
Latest Weather
Read more