Pompeo continues Europe tour dogged by impeachment inquiry

ATHENS, Greece — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Greece on the last leg of a four-nation European tour that has been overshadowed by the impeachment inquiry in Washington.

Pompeo has sought to avoid the drama back home by focusing on matters directly related to his trip. But he’ll be hard-pressed to continue that strategy as the Ukraine-focused inquiry now embroils the State Department he runs.

While in Montenegro and North Macedonia on Friday, neither Pompeo nor his staff would answer questions about Ukraine or the Trump administration’s push to get the country to open a corruption probe into former Vice-President Joe Biden’s son.

Pompeo was meeting with Greece’s prime minister in Athens on Saturday and will sign an updated defenceco-operation agreement with the Greek foreign minister.

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press