Loading articles...

National Geographic journalist shot reporting in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — A journalist with National Geographic has been shot in the leg while interviewing a purported drug dealer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, a city just south of El Paso, Texas.

The attorney general’s office for the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua says the journalist was attended to at a local hospital. The purported drug dealer was killed in the Friday evening ambush.

The office described the journalist as a “foreign” reporter who was working alongside three other journalists, but did not offer further details about the team.

Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The Committee to Protect Journalists says five journalists have been killed in the country this year.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 8 minutes ago
Collision EB 401 at Brock Street is blocking the left lane - heavy from the 412.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more