Man sent to hospital after motorcycle, car collide downtown

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto paramedics said a man suffered serious injuries following a crash between a car and a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

The collision occurred at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of King Street West and Douro Street, near Strachan Avenue

It is not known if the injured man was the motorcycle rider, as no other details have been released by law enforcement.

EMS said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

