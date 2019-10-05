Loading articles...

Mom: Arrested 13-year-old girl 'no angel' but was mistreated

Davida Conover, mother of a 13-year-old girl whose videotaped arrest in St. Paul, Minn., has sparked an angry backlash on social media, poses for a photograph, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota office in Minneapolis. Conover told The Associated Press that her daughter is "no angel" but was treated unfairly by police. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)

MINNEAPOLIS — The mother of a 13-year-old black girl whose videotaped arrest in Minnesota has provoked an outcry on social media says her daughter is “no angel” but was treated unfairly by police.

Davida Conover told The Associated Press on Saturday that her daughter has a mental illness. The mother would not specify the mental illness but contends that police were aware of it.

The AP does not generally identify family members by name when doing so could identify a juvenile charged with a crime, but Conover has spoken publicly and does not share her daughter’s last name.

A witness recorded video of the Sept. 26 arrest at a UPS store in St. Paul, Minnesota, that shows three white officers struggling to arrest the girl.

Conover says police should have called in a mental health unit or a female officer to de-escalate the arrest.

Jeff Baenen, The Associated Press

