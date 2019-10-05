Loading articles...

McConnell vows to stop impeachment in fundraising video

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., smiles as he speaks to members of the media, next to Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., right, Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, after a Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released a social media campaign ad in which he vows to stop any Democratic push for impeachment in the Republican-led Senate.

In the Facebook video, the Kentucky Republican uses the impeachment inquiry as a campaign fundraising tool. McConnell is running for reelection next year and is a steadfast supporter of President Donald Trump.

In his video, McConnell says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “in the clutches of a left-wing mob” that “convinced her to impeach” Trump. McConnell adds: “The way that impeachment stops is with a Senate majority with me as majority leader.”

McConnell previously said the Senate would “have no choice” but to take up impeachment if the House approved charges against Trump. McConnell added, “how long you’re on it is a whole different matter.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
Construction delays eastbound 401 from east of the 412. Westbound 401 from west of Holt, and again slows west of Th…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more