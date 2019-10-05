Loading articles...

LGBT groups from both sides of divided Cyprus join forces

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Gay rights groups from both sides of the ethnic divide in Cyprus have formalized their co-operation in raising public awareness about gay rights and working toward buttressing those rights through legislation.

Accept-LGBTI Cyprus from the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south and Queer Cyprus Association from the breakaway Turkish Cypriot north converged Saturday on the U.N. controlled buffer zone cutting across the capital Nicosia to mark their partnership by holding a festival replete with a fire juggler.

The groups hailed the move as a milestone helping to break down the east Mediterranean island nation’s physical divide and complex politics.

Accept-LGBTI Cyprus President Monica Panayi said a key focus will be to pool knowledge in order to help in the advancement of gay rights on both sides.

The Associated Press

