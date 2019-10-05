Loading articles...

Jury returns Saturday in ex-officer's manslaughter trial

WOODBINE, Ga. — Jury deliberations were to resume Saturday in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man.

Local news media reported jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.

The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted of voluntary manslaughter in death of Tony Green, who was black.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

