Irish eyes on ESPN's 'GameDay,' with 2020 game in Dublin
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2019 10:06 am EDT
ESPN’s “College GameDay” will begin the 2020 season in Dublin, where Navy will play Notre Dame.
The trip outside the United State will be the first for the show since it started going to games sites in 1993. ESPN announced it would take the show to Ireland during Saturday’s episode of “GameDay” from Gainesville, Florida.
Notre Dame-Navy is one of the oldest rivalries in college football. Next year’s game will be the 94th since 1927. The Midshipmen and Fighting Irish will play Saturday, Aug. 29, at Aviva Stadium. “GameDay” will start at 11 a.m. EDT, three hours before kickoff on ESPN. The game is part of the network’s new deal with the American Athletic Conference.
Navy and Notre Dame played in Dublin in 1996 and 2012.
The Associated Press
