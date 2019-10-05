Loading articles...

International balloon fiesta grounded by fog

Elijah Sanchez, right, helps pilot Troy Bradley, left, prepare for liftoff in Albuquerque, N.M., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Sanchez, 20, will be among the youngest pilots to launch as part of this year's Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. The nine-day event is expected to draw several hundred thousand spectators and hundreds of balloonists from around the world. It will kick off Oct. 5 with a mass ascension. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta kicked off Saturday but balloons were mostly tethered to the ground because of fog.

The fiesta draws pilots from around the world and from 41 U.S. states. Mass ascension was cancelled Saturday morning over the weather.

Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of spectators for opening weekend and exponentially more over the course of the nine-day event.

The spectacle has grown over nearly five decades and infuses millions of dollars into the economy each year.

The fiesta is one of the most photographed events in the world, but drones are strictly prohibited. The Federal Aviation Administration has established a temporary flight restriction zone within a 4-nautical-mile (7.4 kilometres) radius around the launch field.

