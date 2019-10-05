Loading articles...

Impeachment probe reaches into White House with new subpoena

President Donald Trump speaks as he gestures to the audience during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON — The impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine and President Donald Trump signalling his administration will not co-operate.

The demand for documents Friday capped a tumultuous week that widened the constitutional battle between the executive branch and Congress and heightened the political standoff with more witnesses, testimony and documents to come.

Trump acknowledges that Democrats “have the votes” to proceed, but predicts they will “pay a tremendous price at the polls.”

But Democrats are accusing Trump of speeding down “a path of defiance, obstruction and coverup” and warning that defying the House subpoena would in itself be considered “evidence of obstruction” and a potentially an impeachable offence.

Zeke Miller And Jill Colvin, The Associated Press



