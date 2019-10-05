Loading articles...

Haiti braces for more upheaval after big protest

A police officer aims his weapon after clashing with demonstrators calling for the resignation of President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. After a two-day respite from the recent protests that have wracked Haiti's capital, opposition leaders urged citizens angry over corruption, gas shortages, and inflation to join them for a massive protest march to the local headquarters of the United Nations. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitians are bracing for more upheaval on Saturday as opposition leaders, emboldened by a massive protest demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse, pledged to remain on the streets.

Friday marked one of the largest demonstrations since the protests began weeks ago as opposition supporters say they are tired of corruption, ballooning inflation and a shortage of basic goods. They also called on other countries to withdraw support for Moïse, blaming him for Haiti’s economic and social problems.

The unrest on Friday came after several weeks of protests in which 17 people have been reported killed and the economy has been largely paralyzed.

