Loading articles...

Front runners take it easy, Singh to visit Grassy Narrows

Federal party leaders Elizabeth May, Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh and Andrew Scheer. CITYNEWS

The front runners in the Federal election are taking things easy today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is still on the campaign trail, but making relatively low-key appearances with three candidates in ridings east of Toronto.

Justin Trudeau is putting the Liberal’s campaign in park, taking the day off.

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh visits a northern Ontario First Nation that’s struggled for decades with mercury contaminated water.

The federal government and Grassy Narrows have yet to strike a deal on building a treatment centre for victims of mercury poisoning from an upstream paper mill.

The Green’s Elizabeth May is on the West Coast for an announcement of her party’s own commitment to reconciliation

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

John666

“Thank you for your donation to the Liberal Party of Canada” – JT.

October 05, 2019 at 8:49 am
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 07:38 AM
EB 401 at Port Union collectors, only one lane is getting by because of a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:11 AM
A frosty start for some here in the GTA with frost advisories in effect. Bundle up this morning and certainly have…
Latest Weather
Read more