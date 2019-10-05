Front runners take it easy, Singh to visit Grassy Narrows

The front runners in the Federal election are taking things easy today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is still on the campaign trail, but making relatively low-key appearances with three candidates in ridings east of Toronto.

Justin Trudeau is putting the Liberal’s campaign in park, taking the day off.

N-D-P Leader Jagmeet Singh visits a northern Ontario First Nation that’s struggled for decades with mercury contaminated water.

The federal government and Grassy Narrows have yet to strike a deal on building a treatment centre for victims of mercury poisoning from an upstream paper mill.

The Green’s Elizabeth May is on the West Coast for an announcement of her party’s own commitment to reconciliation