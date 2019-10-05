Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 5, 2019 3:26 pm EDT
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.
WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, Florida.
Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.
Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.
Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.
The Associated Press
