Loading articles...

Florida disabled dog goes missing when car is stolen

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. — Florida animal rescue groups are helping a woman find her beloved disabled dog after her car was stolen with the husky mix inside.

WFOR-TV reports Wanda Ferrari had left the car running with the air conditioning on for her dog Zorra while she popped into a Dollar Tree store in Oakland Park, Florida.

Zorra uses a pink wheelchair to walk because its back legs are paralyzed. But the 13-year-old dog was lying on a pillow in the backseat and not in the wheelchair when the 2005 blue Volvo station wagon was taken.

Ferrari says the dog is her constant companion as she deals with a breast cancer recurrence.

Rescue group Abandoned Dogs of Everglades hired a pet detective and is now offering a $2,000 reward for returning the dog.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened EB 401 approaching the DVP express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more