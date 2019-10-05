Police investigate shooting in North Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in a North Etobicoke neighbourhood.

Police said the incident occurred in the Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road area at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with injuries to his lower body but did not specify what caused his injuries.

The injured male was transported to the hospital, police said.

Several bullet cartridge casings have been recovered from the scene, police said.

Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact them or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.