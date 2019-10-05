Loading articles...

Ex-Mexican governor wanted in Texas waives extradition to US

SAN ANTONIO — A former governor of a Mexican state along the U.S.-Mexico border will face money-laundering and fraud charges in South Texas after waiving extradition to the United States.

The San Antonio Express-News reports Jorge Juan Torres López had been indicted in 2013 in Corpus Christi on charges of money laundering conspiracy, wire fraud and bank fraud.

Torres served as the interim governor of Coahuila for most of 2011.

He was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in February and had been fighting extradition.

Carlos A. Solis, one of Torres’ attorneys in San Antonio, says his client “has decided to come to the United States in order to clear his family’s name.”

The case against Torres is part of a larger investigation into money laundering allegations against Coahuila officials and businessmen.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
All lanes WB QEW at Guelph Line have Re-OPENED, following an earlier collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:00 PM
Fall is definitely in the air. This afternoon, we will see cooler temperatures around 14°. At least it is sunny out…
Latest Weather
Read more